North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, kicking off exercises led by Washington and Seoul

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Tuesday, March 14, Seoul announced the day after the start of the largest joint maneuvers with the United States in five years. “Our military detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired towards the East Sea from the Jangyon area in South Hwanghae Province between 7:41 a.m. (11:41 p.m. Paris time) and 7:51 a.m.the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of ​​Japan.

"There is nothing the North Koreans really want to hide"

“Our armed forces have increased their surveillance and vigilance in anticipation of other launches, while standing ready to intervene within the framework of close cooperation between South Korea and the United States”he added.

Military exercises between Seoul and Washington

On Sunday, Pyongyang launched two cruise missiles from a submarine, on the eve of the start of joint exercises between Seoul and Washington dubbed “Freedom Shield”, which must last at least ten days and focus on “the evolution of the security environment” due to the redoubled aggressiveness of North Korea, the allies said.

Pyongyang said the launch was to verify its “nuclear deterrents in different spaces”while criticizing the exercises between the two allies.

This type of maneuver, intended according to the two allies to fight against growing threats from Pyongyang, arouses the ire of North Korea. She sees them as dress rehearsals for an invasion of her territory and regularly promises action. “overwhelming” in response to these.

The South Korean military has indicated that these drills will involve “wartime procedures to repel potential North Korean attacks and conduct a stabilization campaign in the North”.

“Don’t look weak”

In 2022, Pyongyang called“irreversible” its status as a nuclear power and conducted a record number of ballistic tests in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. Last week, leader Kim Jong Un ordered his army to intensify its military maneuvers for a “real war”.

If Pyongyang systematically justifies its missile tests by pointing the finger at military exercises in the South, it is also to serve a national objective, argues Leif-Eric Easley, professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

“A lot of it is about the Kim regime not appearing weak as it struggles economically at home and as South Korea manages to build up its conventional firepower and partnerships in security »he told AFP. “As a result, we can expect further shows of force from Pyongyang”.

“Other acts of intimidation” expected

Washington has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment ” flawless “ to defend South Korea using “the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear”.

For its part, South Korea wants to appease a public that seems worried about the United States’ commitment to so-called extended deterrence, which wants Washington’s military means, including nuclear weapons, to be used to prevent attacks against his allies. Thus, Washington and Seoul carried out joint aerial exercises last week with a nuclear-capable American B-52 heavy bomber.

Analysts have previously said North Korea would likely use the maneuvers as a pretext to launch more missiles or even a nuclear test.

“Further missile launches, with variations in style and range, or even a nuclear test are to be expected. Further acts of intimidation from North Korea should come as no surprise to us.”said Chun In-bum, a retired general in the South Korean army.