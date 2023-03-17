North Korea: Missile tested was Hwasong-17 ‘monster missile’

North Korea has defended its latest missile test and at the same time announced that it was the test of what experts have dubbed a “monster missile”. The intercontinental ballistic missile flew around a thousand kilometers, the state news agency KCNA reported on Friday. She eventually landed in the targeted zone in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of ​​Japan.

The test conducted yesterday was in response to the current “provocative and aggressive” joint US-South Korean military exercises, KCNA said. He was “a sharpened warning to the enemies who are deliberately stoking tensions on the Korean peninsula”.

The renewed North Korean missile test was initially reported by the South Korean government on Thursday, but without specifying the model. Now KCNA said it was a Hwasong-17. The ICBM has a potential range that could hit the US mainland. Experts call it a “monster rocket”.

The United States and South Korea launched their largest joint military exercises in five years on Monday. They described the 10-day “Freedom Shield” maneuver as a response to the “changing security environment” in the region following North Korea’s increased aggression in recent months. Shortly before the start of the exercises and on Tuesday, Pyongyang had already tested several missiles, but none of them Hwasong-17.