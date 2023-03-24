North Korea tests weapon capable of triggering radioactive tsunami

North Korea says it has a new type of military underwater drone tested that with a nuclear warhead can be equipped. The unmanned underwater vehicle “Haeil” for a nuclear attack could be detonated under water and thereby “super large radioactive tsunamitrigger, the state-controlled media reported on Friday.
Launched cruise and guided missiles
According to the reports, the drone test was carried out as part of a commando exercise from Tuesday to Thursday to “prepare the enemy for a current nuclear crisis” to draw attention. There are also strategic ones cruise missile been tested to simulate a nuclear attack. North Korea understands the United States and South Korea as enemies. The military in South Korea had the launch of several on Wednesday guided missile captured by North Korea on the east coast.
The drone was used by North Korea as a secret weapon described. It can be deployed “stationed on any coast and port or towed by a surface ship,” it said. The test took place on Thursday Attack on an enemy port to practice. The test warhead exploded off the east coast at a depth of 80 to 150 meters. However, the information cannot be independently verified.
Response to South Korean military exercise
Tensions are currently mounting on the Korean Peninsula. The tests are also considered in response to new ones US military exercises with South Korea. North Korea has after an unprecedented missile test series last year, this year too, despite being banned by UN resolutions, nuclear-capable rockets and guided missiles were again tested several times. The US and South Korea resumed full-scale maneuvers.