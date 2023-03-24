North Korea tests weapon capable of triggering radioactive tsunami

North Korea says it has a new type of military underwater drone tested that with a nuclear warhead can be equipped. The unmanned underwater vehicle “Haeil” for a nuclear attack could be detonated under water and thereby “super large radioactive tsunamitrigger, the state-controlled media reported on Friday.

Launched cruise and guided missiles

According to the reports, the drone test was carried out as part of a commando exercise from Tuesday to Thursday to “prepare the enemy for a current nuclear crisis” to draw attention. There are also strategic ones cruise missile been tested to simulate a nuclear attack. North Korea understands the United States and South Korea as enemies. The military in South Korea had the launch of several on Wednesday guided missile captured by North Korea on the east coast.