North Korean army must annihilate the US if provoked

Seoul, South Korea —The leader of North Korea , Kim Jong Un said his army should “completely annihilate” to the United States and South Korea if provoked, state media reported on Monday, after pledging to strengthen national defense to confront what he called an unprecedented confrontation led by Washington.

North Korea has increased its bellicose rhetoric in recent months in response to expanded military maneuvers between Washington and Seoul. Experts point out that he will continue to escalate his rhetoric and weapons tests.

During a key five-day meeting of the ruling party last week, Kim said he will launch three more spy satellites, produce more nuclear materials and develop attack drones this year in what observers say is an attempt to increase his weight in the face of possible diplomacy with the United States.

In a meeting with army officials on Sunday, Kim noted that it is urgent to sharpen “the precious sword” to protect national security, in an apparent reference to Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program. He cited “military confrontation moves by the United States and other hostile forces,” according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The president stressed that “our army must deal a lethal blow to completely annihilate them by mobilizing all the harshest means and possibilities without a moment’s hesitation” if they opt for military confrontation and provocations to the North, the ACNC noted.

In his New Year’s speech on Monday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol indicated that he will strengthen his military’s preemptive strike capabilities, missile defense and response options in the face of the North Korean nuclear threat.

“The Republic of Korea is building a genuine and lasting peace through strength, not a submissive peace that depends on the goodwill of the adversary,” Yoon said, using the nation’s official name.

At the Workers’ Party meeting, Kim called his southern neighbor a “hemiplegic malformation and subordinate colonial state,” whose society is “contaminated by Yankee culture.” Furthermore, he noted that his military must use all means at its disposal, including the nuclear arsenal, to “suppress the entire territory of South Korea” in the event of conflict.

For its part, the South Korean Ministry of Defense warned that if Pyongyang tries to use nuclear weapons, the forces of Seoul and Washington will punish it forcefully, which would mean the end of Kim’s government.

North Korea vs. South Korea

According to the ACNC, North Korean officials held talks on Monday to implement Kim’s order to dissolve or reform organizations managing relations with South Korea to “fundamentally change the principle and direction” of the confrontation between the two countries. The consequences of this measure on inter-Korean relations, which have been stagnant for many years, are not immediately known.

Experts say there could be small-scale military clashes between North and South along their militarized border this year. In addition, they indicated that Pyongyang is expected to test intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach US territory and other important weapons.

Between 2018 and 2019, Kim and Trump held three rounds of talks about North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal. Diplomacy failed after Washington rejected Kim’s offer to dismantle his main nuclear complex, a limited step, in exchange for a notable reduction in sanctions led by the country.

Since last year, Pyongyang has carried out more than 100 missile test launches, prompting Washington and Seoul to reinforce their joint military exercises. The North has also sought to strengthen its relationship with China and Russia, which blocked efforts by the United States and its allies in the United Nations Security Council to toughen sanctions against it over weapons tests.

According to the ACNC, Kim and China’s ruler Xi Jinping exchanged New Year messages on Monday about strengthening bilateral ties. The North is suspected of providing conventional weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine in exchange for sophisticated Russian technology to improve its military programs.

Estimates of the size of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal vary, ranging from 20 or 30 bombs to more than 100. Many foreign experts point out that Pyongyang still has to overcome some technological obstacles to produce functioning nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles, although Shorter-range nuclear projectiles can reach South Korea and Japan.

