North: the Buitoni factory in Caudry closes its doors

Nestlé announced Thursday, March 30, the closure of the Buitoni factory in Caudry (North). The factory was involved in the contaminated pizza case which claimed the lives of two children in 2022. The employees are worried about their future.

A whistled direction and revolted employees. The announcement fell on Thursday March 30, Nestlé is closing its Buitoni factory in Caudry (North), one year after the contaminated pizza affair. “We didn’t deserve this. The announcement that it’s going to close is disgusting“, regrets a woman. Since the frozen pizza scandal, incriminated in the death of two children, the factory was on borrowed time. Partially relaunched in mid-December 2022, it had closed again in early March due to falling sales.

“We want Nestlé to take responsibility”

Today, employees feel dirty. Didier Fontaine, storekeeper, says: “We want Nestlé to take responsibility and tell the whole of France that we, as employees, are not responsible.“What will become of the 140 employees? Nestlé is committed to helping them retrain, but some do not believe it. A new blow for this northern city. In Caudry, the unemployment rate is around 15%. Thursday evening, the FO union announced that it wanted to close the entrance to the Buitoni factory for the whole month of April.