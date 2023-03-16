Northern region requires expanding the capacity of port areas

To take advantage of nearshoring, the northern region of the country must not only attend to the electricity supply, but also develop larger border crossings and expand the capacity of nearby port areas, specialists agreed.

During the webinar Nearshoring: the billionaire industrial boom, Manuel Rodríguez Arregui, CEO of AINDA Energía & Infraestructura, explained that greater problems could be generated at the current border crossings in the northern states —Baja California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Sonora and Tamaulipas—, as soon as the new industrial dynamics increase.

According to the manager, not only will there be problems with the transfer of goods by land and saturation in the checkpoints, but also, due to the specialization of nearshoring itself, greater human mobility is approaching, where consumers, businessmen and engineers stand out.

Rodríguez Arregui specified that the current plans of the states regarding border crossings must be reviewed, as well as those that have already been modernized.

From this it is necessary to develop planning programs in which the Federation has to participate, and even, the investment to improve the infrastructure must not only be public but also from the private sector.

“We need to measure the opportunity we have with nearshoring, if we remove 10% from China from that value chain, since we are talking about an increase of close to 80% of exports from Mexico and that entails an increase in Gross Domestic Product in our country of more than 30 percent. So, the opportunity we have is huge, ”he reiterated.

Project development

Rodríguez Arregui pointed out that the expansion projects of the country’s ports also need to be finalized, based on the identification that an industrial port must have the capacity to serve 16,000 20-foot containers (TEU).

For example, he explained that Mazatlán in Sinaloa is necessary for the north, and even Manzanillo in Colima, in the West.

The director of the northwest region of American Industries Group, Paulina González, reported that due to the start of the pandemic and the United States’ trade war against China, the port of Manzanillo was saturated, since its demand increased by 80 percent.

“An impressive impact was generated in the ports, especially Manzanillo with the arrival of not only more than industries from the Asian continent, but also companies such as Amazon, DHL. The port of Manzanillo in the last three years has been oversaturated, ”he stressed.

Added to the fact that it is necessary to invest in the ports so that their capacity to receive containers increases further, the specialist explained that the capacity of port operators and agents must be strengthened, as well as the hours of operation must be further extended.

Rodríguez Arregui explained that another third slope for the north is water, in a scenario where the agricultural sector has an equally important weight as the industrial sector in the region.

“The only way to achieve long-term supply is to see the experience of cities like Cancun and Puebla,” he stressed.

The president of the Nuevo León Automotive Cluster, Manuel Montoya Ortega, assured that nearshoring can also reach the south-southeast of the country, but subnational governments need to carry out sales work.

In addition, in this region a reconversion of the power plants that operate with fuel oil must be carried out, since the electrical part is more of a concern in this region than in the north.

