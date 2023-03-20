Norton offers its powerful antivirus at a reduced price (limited time)

Want to protect your hardware against viruses and malware? What could be more normal… And precisely, the famous Norton AntiVirus Plus is currently benefiting from a nice reduction. It’s time to equip yourself!

To protect your hardware, whether it’s a PC or a Mac, nothing beats a good antivirus. Until March 30, 2023, Norton, one of the market leaders, propose son Norton AntiVirus Plus at 9.99 euros for the first year.

But hurry up to take advantage of it, the offer is limited in time… With Norton AntiVirus Plus, you benefit from optimal security for your device. This antivirus helps protect you against viruses, malware, ransomware and hacking. With real-time protection that helps fight existing threats, you can surf with peace of mind. Norton AntiVirus Plus is an indispensable tool to fight against hacking and to protect both your devices and your personal information.

Don’t neglect your digital security, trust Norton!

Don’t wait any longer to take advantage of all the advantages of Norton AntiVirus Plus, which benefits from a great promotion. It offers very useful features in everyday life, for example, the Password Manager to easily generate, store and manage your passwords as well as online authentication information. Also, its smart firewall monitors communications between your computer and other computers and blocks unauthorized traffic. Along with cloud backup for PC, it also allows you to store your important documents through the cloud. Thus, they will be protected from losses (hard disk failure, theft, ransomware). But that’s not all ! Norton, certain of the effectiveness of the antivirus, reimburses you if your device is infected, despite everything, by a virus that its experts cannot remove, to benefit from it you must have an annual subscription with automatic renewal. Rather reassuring, no? Do not hesitate any longer and protect your device and your data from hacking…

To take advantage of the Norton AntiVirus plus offer, click here

This content was produced in partnership with Norton. BFMTV’s editorial staff did not participate in the production of this content. BFMTV is likely to receive compensation when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.