Nostradamus’s prediction about King Charles III and his abdication

In June 1889 Vincent van Gogh pint The starry Night. He went from the window of an asylum, immersed in the strange conviction that the night shadows were more colorful than the midday light. I grabbed a canvas and scanned the horizon. The result was a whirlwind of oil loaded with symbolism, mystical overtones and dream currents. Fire in the darkness of southern France. That increased the myth of an artery of Old Europe, a region where reality depends on each person’s fiction. Provence. But that place was already magical a long time ago.

At the beginning of December 1503 I opened my eyes for the first time in Saint-Rmy-de-Provence a virtuous baby. The offspring of a wealthy Jewish family that had converted to Christianity shortly before the child’s birth. He was baptized under the name Michel de Notre-Damegrew up among books, made a living as an apothecary and went down in history as a fortune teller. Nostradamus. Perhaps imbued with the same incomprehensible demon as Van Gogh, that strange man began to weave verses with the difficult purpose of entangling the future in the same fabric. In 1555 he bound that universal spinning: 942 poetic quatrains in which he had left the future of the world tied.

That book was titled The Prophecies. And he had some successes. Back in 1610 he was successful in the assassination of King Henry VI of France.. Half a century later he fully realized the fire that devastated London in 1666, turning the English city into a memory of Nero’s Rome. Nostradamus was already a legend then. For this reason, the prophets of their belief have not hesitated to smile a disturbing smile when warning that, perhaps, another prediction could come true this very 2024.

The prophecy of Charles III

It is about the British throne. The former apothecary wrote in his Quartet 10/22 the next: Because they disapproved of his divorce / A man they later considered unworthy / The People will expel the King of the islands / A man will replace someone who never expected to be king. The coincidences have mysteriously materialized by announcing Charles III, king of England, who suffers from cancer; sowed the dilemma of a possible abdication, the esotericists laugh.

Segn reflexion Mario Readinga British author who thoroughly studied the ambiguous verses and vague assumptions about futures of Nostradamus, these lines correspond to Charles III: the writer argued back in 2006, when Elizabeth II was alive that will leave his royal position and that the substitute could be, reading between the lines of the prophecy, the one whose accession to the throne they do not expect. Not the heir, but the son who disowned. No William, sino Harry.

Although the chances of the People expelling Charles III are really low, given the levels of approval that the Crown has in the United Kingdom, the truth is that the news of his illness has opened the door to a scenario that was not previously contemplated. But it is still a prediction. A virtuous vision, baptized with the vagueness with which the apocalyptic fervor travels, which some preacher of the Modern age believed he had. Seed of madness. Like that Dutchman who illuminated the Provençal night.