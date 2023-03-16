“Not a question of anyone”: Borne wants to continue “looking for compromises” after his 49.3

Invited to TF1 on Thursday, Elisabeth Borne assumed the use of 49.3 to have the pension reform adopted.

While the Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, engaged the government’s responsibility by triggering the use of 49.3 on Thursday, she believes that the blockage which led to this situation is “not a question of anyone”.

Guest of 20 hours of TF1, the Prime Minister affirmed that this difficult situation “is not a personal issue, we are talking about a crucial element of our social model”.

“I think it’s not a question of anyone, it’s accompanying our country, finding the right answers at a time when there are important problems,” she added, citing the war in Ukraine, the climate crisis and the energy crisis.

“We must build by continuing to seek compromises, good answers for the French, for our country, that’s the only thing that worries me,” she assured.

The responsibility of the government engaged

The Prime Minister also seemed ready to assume the consequences of this 49.3, for which motions of censure have been announced. A motion of censure passed would lead to a rejection of the pension reform and a resignation of the government.

“I have engaged my responsibility, that of my government, on the compromise text that was found between the senators and the deputies. When a government engages its responsibility, there are motions of censure and in the end, there is has a vote (…) which will take place in the next few days,” she said.

During a meeting of the majority intergroup in the National Assembly, Borne had also said earlier: “Never my personal destiny will make me take a decision that I consider contrary to the interest of my country” .