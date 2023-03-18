“Not brave enough”: Prince Harry will come to the coronation alone, Meghan will push himself

tz stars

One of the most exciting questions in the countdown to the coronation is: will Prince Harry and Meghan be crowned Charles III? come? A royals expert suspects Meghan will back down.

London – King Charles III (74) has a new fan. This is surprising because it is Princess Diana’s (36, † 1997) former butler, who also saw himself as her confidante and was 100 percent loyal to her. But the tide has turned since Paul Burrell, 64, was fired after Diana’s sudden death in 1997 after ten years in her service.

“I don’t think Meghan is brave or strong enough to be there”

The tragic life of the then Princess of Wales has haunted him ever since, but now he appears to have joined Team Charles. As a royals expert, he says: The king “kept the moral upper hand” when he invited Prince Harry (38) and Meghan Markle (41) to the coronation on May 6th. He saw the Duke of Sussex grow up.

When asked if the Sussex couple will accept the King’s invitation, he told the Closer Magazine a clear answer: “It’s probably going to be incredibly uncomfortable for them (Harry and Meghan) to be around, especially Meghan. Are you ready to face the consequences?”

“I think Harry will come alone”

Then he gets specific: “I think Harry will come alone.” However, he does not see Meghan by his side: “I don’t think Meghan is brave or strong enough to be there – she would have to look in the eyes of a family who pushed her in front of the bus.” He suspects that she will find an excuse.

The coronation falls on May 6, when Harry and Meghan’s son Archie also celebrates his fourth birthday A Royal expert from UK News claims it could be the “perfect excuse” for Meghan’s no-show. He said: “So it could well be that she stays behind and enjoys the celebrations with her son.”

The sticking point for Burrell is in an interview that Prince Harry gave to Anderson Cooper (55) as part of his book promotion for “Spare” on Sunday evening on the show “60 Minutes”. In it, the duke referred to the king’s wife, Camilla, as a “scoundrel”. Harry’s brother Prince William (40) doesn’t fare too well in the bestseller either and it’s an open secret that William isn’t keen on seeing Harry at the coronation. The Sussexes keep everything open. Through a spokesman, they confirmed receipt of the invitation to the coronation, but “an immediate decision” on whether they will travel could not be announced.

The Sussexes were hoping for a warm welcome should they arrive

For Burrell, the case is clear: should they make the trip, senior members of the royal family will give them the cold shoulder.” dailymail quotes the striking view of an insider: “I hope they will sit in Iceland”. And further: “A large part of the family simply wants nothing to do with them anymore. If they must see them at the coronation, then so be it, but they do not wish to associate with them.”

while the British high society is panicking over whether to accept one of the rare invitations to Charles III’s coronation. will get hold of, the Sussexes allow themselves the luxury of thinking long and hard about whether they want to come or not. Despite criticism of the family, Harry still longs for royal company, Burrell believes. Although he has published many personal anecdotes about family members without being asked, he has always emphasized his belief in the institution and a desire to reconcile with everyone. Sources used: express.co.uk, nypost.com, dailymail.co.uk, gbnews.com