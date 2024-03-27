“Not everything can be work”

In the midst of the great moment he is going through on a professional level, Dany Ome took a day off to enjoy the waters of Miami. A day of fun in which there was no shortage of aquatic adventures in which the Cuban singer made us accomplices through his Instagram profile.

In a publication that the reggaeton singer uploaded to his Instagram account we see him riding a jet ski, thus fully enjoying a day of sun and good weather in the City of the Sun.

“Enjoying a little bit, everything can’t be work, family. Do I deserve it or not? Hahaha I love you,” wrote Dany Ome next to the clip, which he uploaded himself on their partner’s birthday, so they probably celebrated the designated date that way.

“Blessings my brother. It’s your turn and it’s like that, everything is not work”, “How delicious, enjoy that life is one. You are loved”, “Of course you deserve it”, “You deserve every tank because you are doing the heartfelt things and super good. Blessings” or “Sure papo, well deserved enjoyment. They are all stuck and sticky. Hard bro, blessings”, are some of the comments that are read next to the publication.

This video is shared by Dany Ome at a great moment in his career in which, together with Kevincito El 13are preparing a collaboration with Gente de Zona for the new album that Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom will release.

To this we must add that last weekend they did audience record at the concert they offered in Miami.

Of course, the Cuban reggaeton player has plenty of reasons to celebrate.