Not seen on TV in Koh-Lanta 2023: Rudy and Esteban’s secret technique to avoid elimination

Rudy was eliminated in the fifth episode of Koh-Lanta, the Sacred Fire this Tuesday, March 21 because of his proximity to Esteban. The two adventurers had also established a secret code to prevent any elimination.
The sentence of the adventurers of the red tribe is irrevocable. This Tuesday, March 21, Rudy was eliminated from Koh-Lanta, the Sacred Fire. The metro driver attempted a bluff with a fake immunity necklace but his efforts were in vain: he saw his flame extinguished by Denis Brogniart. After the announcement of his departure, the candidate sought to obtain explanations from his teammates. Helena notably questioned the proximity of the one who considers himself a great strategist with Esteban. “I have the impression, and this, I think everyone thinks, that at some point it was necessary to separate the Esteban/Rudy duo“, testified the Belgian player. “I voted against you, it’s a bit like what Helena was saying. It’s mostly the Esteban/Rudy duo. I really want Esteban to give his all“, emphasizes Quentin, hoping that the hypnotist can free himself without his partner.
Koh-Lanta, the Sacred Fire: Rudy and Esteban’s plan to counter the eliminations
In an interview given to Tele-Leisure, Rudy reveals that he set a secret code when he or Esteban was in danger. “I walked towards him, I put my hand on his shoulder and I put pressure on his shoulder. That way there was no need to explain“, he indicates. A slightly different technique was also employed with Helena, one of their allies. “We had to shake hands and press our finger on the wrist to tell ourselves that we are in danger“, he explains. This method was used for the episode broadcast this Tuesday, March 21, but it was not enough to prevent Rudy’s departure. “Esteban did it, he put pressure on my shoulder. This is where I told myself that I had to pretend to find the necklace to give it a shot.. But it was too late for the council to make a counterattack“, regrets the father of the family.
Rudy (Koh-Lanta 2023) resented Helena after her elimination
In the continuation of his interview, Rudy expresses his resentment towards Helena, whom he trusted to advance in the game.”Helena, whom I protected and who lies to me by looking me straight in the eye, so that in the end she votes against me, that, I had a little trouble. If she told me that she no longer agreed with me, I would have accepted it“, assures the candidate. Today, however, he says that this story is behind him.