Not seen on TV in Top Chef 2023: Sarika’s huge blunder that harmed Jeremy

In The Hidden Squadthe montage lifted the veil on footage that was not shown in the third episode of Top Boss. However, an error by Sarika could have cost Jeremy his qualification.
This week, Sarika made a dumpling in Top Boss… but this one was not edible! Like all her comrades, the winner ofTop Chef objective had to convince chef Assaf Granit with his own version of the kebab. In The Hidden Brigadebroadcast in the second part of the evening, the blooper of the third episode showed one of the gestures of the cook which could have cost Jérémie his place. During the preparation of her recipe, the candidate handles a robot. At the moment of opening it, she drops a bowl hidden – it must be recognized – by a cloth. “Non !“, she exclaims as she hears the glass shatter.”It was what ?“, she asks right after, turning to the journalist of the show.
“I’m sorry, I’m sorry“, repeats Sarika in front of Jeremy in Top Chef 2023
The montage of the program then shows the images of Jérémie depositing his dish on the kitchen utensil, in all innocence. “No, seriously? Ha! Jeremie?“, asks Sarika with a bit of fear in her voice, for fear of being reprimanded by her competitor. “Do you make a purple bao? Something purple?“, she asks him. At the positive response of the candidate, the protegee of Philippe Etchebest profusely apologizes. “It was on the robot and when I opened it fell man, I’m sorry. I am very sorry. I’m sorry, fat. It was on the robot and I didn’t pay attention, I thought it was just a rag. I’m sorry…“, she continues.
Top Chef 2023 : Jeremy, winner of the second event of episode 3
Subsequently, the candidate of the brigade of Glenn Viel must then get on all fours to pick up his preparation. “Holy shit“, he complains. The following images show him repairing broken pots, or rather his damaged dough. Sarika promises: do not see any attempt at sabotage, she did not purposely put in difficulty his opponent. Finally, this incident will not have harmed him in any way since Jérémie won the event. judged by Assaf Granit on the kebab.