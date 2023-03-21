Not seen on TV: why Tania (Koh-Lanta 2023) was able to return following the abandonment of Benjamin, the production answers

In the fifth episode of Koh-Lanta, the Sacred FireBenjamin decided to give up the game. He was replaced by Tania, who benefited from a new rule as the production explains at Tele-Leisure.
A twist in the Philippines! This Tuesday, March 21, TF1 broadcast the fifth episode of Koh-Lanta, the Sacred Fire. A new number marked by a surprise victory for the Reds in the comfort test as well as torrential rain rarely seen in the history of the game. But the biggest twist came in the Paniman tribe. Returning to the Yellow camp and observing the more than gloomy weather, Benjamin decided to give up the adventure. “There is the lack of food which has a strong physical impact on me. There’s the constant humidity, the nights when you don’t sleep, the fact that now I can’t even go into the water to hunt… I can’t go on like this, I’m at the end of my physical and mental abilities. Really, I’m at the end of the line. I thought about it well, the decision is made anyway“, he confided in front of the camera.
Koh-Lanta 2023 : Nicolas disappointed by the abandonment of Benjamin
A few moments later, we see the young sailor take the walkie-talkie: “it’s to prevent me from giving up the game. It’s a firm decision“, he announces. The young man is encouraged by his teammates but nothing helps, he decides to pack his bag and be accompanied by Denis Brogniart to the exit door. “It is a handicap to lose a member of the team. He’s 22 years old, he’s young, he should be in his prime, he should be in high spirits. He will have other challenges in his life, he will have to muscle up a bit, be more resistant, listen to himself perhaps a little less“, commented Nicolas, disappointed to see one of his teammates leave the game.
Replace the abandonment of a candidate of Koh-Lanta, the Sacred Firea decision made before filming
Upon his arrival, Denis Brogniart has a surprise in store for the adventurers who remain in place. “In Koh-Lanta, the sacred firebe aware that an adventurer who gives up is replaced by the last eliminated on the board. Therefore, Tania will join you tomorrow morning and will become a full-fledged yellow adventurer and will therefore compete with you in the next immunity test.“, said the presenter. An astonishing announcement since in recent years, a voluntary abandonment was not replaced. Contacted by Tele-Leisure, the production explained that this decision was made “before the start of filming“to surprise adventurers.”We constantly seek to destabilize the participants in their adventure and we have taken the decision to return, as has been the case in the past, to the rule of replacing a withdrawal“, she adds.