Note: This Nintendo masterpiece could soon be coming “free” to Switch

Microsoft has Xbox Game Pass, Sony offers Playstation Plus and for the Switch there is Nintendo Online. The Subscription Services of the three major console manufacturers differ in offer, scope and from Price partly clear. The Game Pass Ultimate costs 12.99 euros per month and, in addition to online and cloud gaming, includes an extensive and excellently curated games catalog for Xbox and PC, which includes all first-party titles and some third-party games from day 1 of the publication contains. 16.99 euros per month are due for Playstation Plus Premium. Online and cloud gaming as well as an extensive archive of games are also available here, but no new releases from release.

Nintendo Switch Online + expansion package costs 39.99 euros per year (i.e. 3.34 euros per month) and offers various DLCs such as new routes for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in addition to online gaming. In addition, you can emulate timeless classics from numerous retro consoles: NES, Game Boy (Color), Super Nintendo, Sega Mega Drive, N64 and Game Boy Advance are available. The next timeless Nintendo classic should soon be available for the legendary 32-bit handheld at no additional cost.

Nintendo Switch: Metroid as far as the eye can see

There are now six representatives of the Metroid series on the Nintendo Switch appeared. The exclusive Metroid Dread, the revamped masterpiece Metroid Prime in the remastered version, as well as Metroid (NES), Metroid II: Return of Samus (Game Boy), Super Metroid (Super Nintendo) and Metroid Fusion (Game Boy Advance).

The Japanese version of the latter title offers clear indications that bounty hunter Samus Aran’s next space adventure could be coming to the Switch soon. In the menu of Metroide Fusion namely, reference is made to the link function of the original. At that time it was possible to have two GBAs via link cable to connect, each with a game cartridge from Fusion and a game cartridge from Metroid Zero Mission were stocked. This way you could unlock Secrets.

This feature should be available on the Switch wirelessly when both titles part of the subscription are. Metroid Zero Mission is a remake of the NES original Metroid (1986) released 18 years later on the Game Boy Advance appeared.

Due to the indicated link function, it will probably only be a matter of time before Nintendo also makes this extremely popular part of the space franchise available to all subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack published. For fans of Samus Aran, the almost six-year wait for Metroid Prime 4 should be a little bit more bearable.