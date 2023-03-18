Notebooks with AMD’s Ryzen 7040 HS only in April

Notebooks with AMD’s jack of all trades Ryzen 7040 HS will no longer be available in March as planned, but only from April. With only 12 days left in March and 0 available Ryzen 7040 HS notebooks, that was obvious and has now been confirmed by AMD.

The Ryzen 7040 HS – still as Phoenix Point – had already been announced in June 2022 as part of the Financial Analyst Day. In January 2023, at the CES opening speech by AMD boss Lisa Su, a concrete product emerged: the Ryzen 7040 HS family. According to the planning at the time, laptops with Ryzen 7040 HS processors were to be delivered in March.

AMD Keynote at CES 2023: Ryzen 7040HS planned for March (Image: AMD)

That’s over now, as AMD said in a short statement to the US colleagues from Anandtech announced. In order, it was said, to better align with platform readiness and enable the best possible user experience, OEM partners are now expected to launch the first notebooks with Ryzen 7040 HS processors in April.

Lots of new technology

The Ryzen 7040 are probably the most exciting chips of the new 7000 series for notebooks. They are manufactured using 4-nanometer technology and thus use the most modern, energy-saving manufacturing process from the Taiwanese chip manufacturer TSMC. According to AMD, notebooks should be able to play videos for up to 30 hours.

They integrate up to eight Zen 4 cores and a state-of-the-art RDNA3 graphics unit with hardware ray tracing in more than 25 billion transistors. In addition, there is an AI accelerator integrated in the silicon for the first time for x86 notebook chips. AMD calls it “Ryzen AI” and wants to create up to 12 TOps in four parallel AI streams. The top model AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS should reach up to 5.2 GHz in turbo.

In contrast to the Ryzen 7045, which is based on the Ryzen 7000 desktop processors and has a rather weak integrated graphics with only 2 compute units, up to 12 compute units are installed in the 7040 HS, which as a Radeon 780M with 2.7 should clock GHz. This should satisfy more than just beginner requirements for games.

The Ryzen 7000 generation for notebooks had already caused confusion in advance because AMD is mixing so many different processor and graphics generations in it than ever before. AMD had even distributed a decoding aid for the nomenclature of the Ryzen 7000 Mobile.





Confusing variety of technology in the Ryzen 7000 Mobile (Image: AMD)

















(csp)

