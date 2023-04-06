Notes 2.0: Microsoft OneNote gets the powerful Copilot update



The integration of Copilot based on ChatGPT is making great strides at Microsoft. Now, OneNote joins the growing list of Office apps being boosted with AI capabilities. Features range from summaries to to-do lists.





Microsoft 365 Copilot Assistant: OneNote gets AI support

The “Microsoft 365 Copilot Assistant”, the official name of the AI ​​based on ChatGPT, is becoming part of many products from the Redmond-based group at breakneck speed. After Teams, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint got their AI announcement last month, Microsoft is confirming that Copilot will show up in OneNote soon too. “As a note-taking partner, Copilot uses prompts to create plans, generate ideas, make lists, organize information, and more,” the developers said Announcement blog post.



As Microsoft explains, one sees the strengths of the generative AI in OneNote above all in the ability to summarize, rewrite, format and provide visual context to existing texts. The company provides some example commands and prompts designed to take full advantage of the new capabilities. Some are commands that could be issued directly to ChatGPT in the same way, but others require contextual understanding across Microsoft services – the main argument for deep integration.

Microsoft provides the following example commands for Copilot in OneNote:

Making a plan for my daughter’s graduation.

Summarize the notes in bullet points on a new page.

Make a list of topics and talking points to be covered in an annual investor update meeting.

Planning a spring trip to Paris for myself, my partner and my two teenage children.

I’m starting a wholesale coffee bean and armament business. Give me 10 suggestions for a company name and mission statement.

No training with user data

Microsoft is aware that users and companies are very skeptical about data protection because of the integration of language models into its products. And so when introducing Copilot for OneNote, one tries to emphasize that the user data is not used for training the AI. “Copilot automatically inherits your organization’s security, compliance, and privacy policies for Microsoft 365,” the developers said.

