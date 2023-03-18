Notifications, birthdays... Do social networks complicate mourning?

Reminder of memories, photos that go back: for loved ones, Facebook, messenger, the social networks of their deceased can represent both a crutch and an additional ordeal in their mourning.

“I said to myself: ‘it’s not true, she’s not dead!'” Julie, who lost her mother a month ago, was devastated when she saw, shortly after her death , that his account Messenger was connected. “I was scared, it was not normal,” she confides to BFMTV.com.

But Julie quickly understood that it was her father who continued to use her mother’s messaging system, in particular to exchange with some of her contacts and to organize the funeral. “I asked him not to call me again with my mother’s voicemail, it bothered me. It’s very disturbing.”

On the other hand, Julie cherishes the “traces” of her mother on Facebook. A few days ago, it was the birthday of the young woman who turned 36 years old. Some messages posted by his mother are thus reassembled on his thread. “For those who didn’t come back up, I went to get them, I needed them, it makes me feel good.”

“My sister tells me it’s only virtual, but for me it’s much more than that.”

Reminder of the birthday date, notifications of memories, publications on the wall, identification or comments, photos: unless you switch the Facebook account of a deceased person to a memorial page, nothing differentiates the social network of a living person from that of a dead person.

The latter could also soon become the majority: according to a study by the Oxford Internet Institute, by 2070, there will be more accounts of deceased people on Facebook than living ones.

For loved ones, it is an additional – virtual – space in which to mourn. Sociologist Hélène Bourdeloie, lecturer in information and communication sciences at the Sorbonne Paris Nord University, remarks that “persevering, the traces left online by the dead can represent both a lever and a brake in this process”, she analyzes for BFMTV.com.

“Work shows that the pain is sometimes relieved, sometimes reinforced, it depends on the context, the deceased concerned, the age of the bereaved, the way to mobilize the digital in the context of mourning.”

A source of comfort for Dolores, who had her husband’s Facebook codes before his death. She thus decided to publish the announcement of her death on this same social network. “It allowed me to meet people I didn’t know but who liked it. It warmed my heart,” she confides to BFMTV.com.

Olivier Dolat, who founded Eternel-le – a digital heritage management support service – evokes the case of a woman who did not want to close the Linkedin account of her husband, who died ten years ago. . “She told me that it gave her a presence,” he explains to BFMTV.com.

“Every year, she saw people wishing her birthday, as if her husband was still with her.”

Particularity of the digital: it introduces a disorder on the place and the status of the dead, still considers the researcher Hélène Bourdeloie, who has worked on the uses of digital within the framework of a process of mourning and the survival of the traces of the dead. “It sometimes gives the illusion that the dead still belong to the world of the living, that they have a social existence that social networks contribute to making.”

Like those bereaved who learn elements of life, personality characteristics or secrets of the deceased on social networks. “As if his identity was taken over by the surviving Internet users who react”.

For this specialist in digital uses, social networks do indeed represent an additional ordeal. “They are not a simple element of memory”, specifies Hélène Bourdeloie. “Given their technical characteristics in terms of ubiquity, multiplication and amplification of data, they completely undermine the relationship to mourning.”

If it was on Facebook that Marie * learned seven years ago of the death in a car accident of her brother, several hours before the official announcement, and that she “lived very badly” the first reminder notification birthday – “it was very painful, like a bad joke” – no way for her to close her brother’s Facebook account.

“It would have been like we made him disappear a little more.”

It happens, however, that the social networks of the deceased end up becoming a real torture for the relatives. Olivier Dolat thus remembers a man who could not close the Facebook account of his deceased father. The various notifications and memories that came back to him were unbearable: he ended up removing his father from his friends.

“Social networks can sometimes represent the small pebble in the shoe which takes on enormous proportions and constantly reminds us of the pain of loss”, further remarks Olivier Dolat.

This is not the case of Marie-Noëlle who regularly consults the Instagram page of her husband and father of their two children, who died two years ago. “I look at the photos of us that he had posted”, she testifies for BFMTV.com. “I want to keep something tangible from him.” She also continues to feed her Facebook page – turned into a commemorative account.

“On important dates, I post little words, photos, it makes me feel good. It’s like going to the cemetery. But there, with the public dimension, I tell myself that his friends will think of him. . And often, after, they send me a little message.”

Recently, for her husband’s birthday, Marie-Noëlle’s sisters-in-law posted photos of him. “It shows that we don’t forget him. A bit as if we were still communicating with him. And then I also think of my children, of ways to keep memories for them.”

Martin Julier-Costes, socio-anthropologist at the University of Grenoble Alpes, thus considers that mourning is part of social networks today. “In the same way that some mourners continue to send messages to their deceased, to listen to the announcement of messaging or to wear their clothes, it is a support to support and apprehend the unbearable”, analyzes t- it for BFMTV.com.

The researcher cites these algorithms that imitate the way of writing of a missing person, giving the impression of chatting with him, or these holograms of deceased people developed thanks to artificial intelligence. “Technology makes it possible to continue, in other forms, the link with the deceased person and to transform it”, adds Martin Julier-Costes, specialist in funeral rites and mourning.

Which, according to him, falls under the same register as material traces: managing the belongings, the mail or the apartment of the deceased, confronting the scene of the accident, repeating the walk we were doing with him or even falling on a song that reminds you of him.

“Digital spaces are places of mourning among others. Pursuing the link there is nothing pathological. Since digital is part of our lives, it is not surprising that the dead are there too.”

After the death of her 26-year-old daughter last November, Anouk decided to save all the messages exchanged with her. In total, it is thus more than 11,000 text messages that she has had printed in books. “I was afraid that my phone would break down, I didn’t want to lose them. It worried me a lot.”

“Now I have all the paper conversations I’ve had with Erika for three years, when I changed my phone,” she explains, relieved, to BFMTV.com.

Print the messages of his daughter, “the most beautiful thing” that could bring him comfort since his disappearance. From time to time, “when I have a stroke of the blues”, Anouk reads them again. “I remember everything like it was yesterday.”

Anouk is not the only one to have turned to this type of backup. Joachim Bigorre, who founded Mon livre SMS – a site that prints SMS, Messenger, WhatsApp or Instagram conversations in books – claims to receive more and more requests of this kind. “Originally, I started this project to print the lovers’ exchanges. But today, I have these types of orders almost every day.” About 20% of his books thus concern exchanges with deceased persons.

In the same way as other objects having belonged to the deceased “which bequeath themselves and can be fetishized with an emotional charge and a powerful memorial function”, points out Hélène Bourdeloie co-author of The impossible digital heritage: memory and traces. “Digital traces linked to a deceased can be the object of a cult”.

But keeping messages, collecting photos or keeping access codes to a social network to keep the dead alive, is it a cult? she wonders. For Hélène Bourdeloie, it is above all a question of “feeling that we are always connected with the dead”.