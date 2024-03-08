Notre Dame Cathedral hosts six stained glass windows by contemporary artist

PARS.- A committee of experts and artists French to choose the artist in charge of creating six new stained glass windows in Our Lady of Paris, a project that is part of the rehabilitation of the Cathedral, official sources reported this Friday.

The Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati, commissioned the creation of this committee of 20 heritage conservators, artists and members of the Paris diocese, at the request of President Emmanuel Macron, ministry sources confirmed.

Between now and November, the committee must decide the details of this project, the public competition and then the election of the artist and the specialized workshop.

Notre Dame Reopening

The reopening of the cathedral is scheduled for December 8.

The stained glass windows will be installed in six chapels of Notre Dame between now and 2026. They will be contemporary but figurative works of art, according to the newspaper Le Figaro.

The stained glass windows of Notre Dame are one of the most outstanding architectural parts of the Parisian cathedral, which suffered a fire on its roof in April 2019.

Although the vast majority of the stained glass windows are of medieval origin, there are six from the 19th century, created during the great restoration of the temple carried out by the architect Eugne Viollet-le-Duc.

The replacement of those six stained glass windows was criticized by an art historian, Didier Rykner. His public petition was signed by tens of thousands of people.

