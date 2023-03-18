Novak Djokovic will not be at the Miami Masters 1000 either

Although it was already known, it is now officially confirmed: Novak Djokovic, No. 1 in the world ranking, will not be present at the Miami Masters 1000, the second event in the category of the current season. The Serb will not compete for the same reason that he did not in Indian Wells: he does not have the vaccine against Covid-19, which prevents him from entering the United States.

The number one tennis player in the ATP ranking, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, will miss the Miami Masters 1000, which will be held next week, after being denied an exemption that would have allowed him to enter the United States despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We tried to get Novak Djokovic to be allowed to get a waiver but it couldn’t be,” tournament director James Blake told the Tennis Channel.

Despite his absence in Indian Wells and Miami, Nole will be able to participate in the US Open 2023, the last Grand Slam of the year, since entry into the country will be enabled from May for foreigners who do not have the doses against the coronavirus.

It is worth mentioning that Djokovic is, together with Andre Agassi, the top winner in the history of the contest that is held in the state of Florida with six titles (2007, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016).

In turn, the native of Belgrade holds the record for the most Masters 1000 in history, with 38 cups, two more than the Spanish Rafael Nadal.