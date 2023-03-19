Now HIFK is close to a historic hockey title – Kiekko-Espoo was eliminated in the second final

The Alpine World Cup has come to an end for this season. The last race of the season took place in Soldeu in Andorra.

For the men, it was the slalom that applied. Swiss Ramon Zenhäusern won ahead of Norway’s Lucas Bråthen, who took home the slalom cup. Also third was Norwegian, Henrik Kristoffersen was also second in the slalom cup.

The ladies went giant slalom and it resulted in another victory for the American Mikaela Shiffrin. Her 21st victory in the discipline – and thus she left Vreni Schneider (20) behind as the leading lady in the discipline. On the men’s side, superior Ingemar Stenmark has 46 grand slalom victories.

In today’s race, Shiffrin had a clear lead of 71 hundredths to Norwegian runner-up Thea Louise Stjernesund before the second round. In the end, the margin of victory was only six hundredths, Canada’s Valerie Grenier was third.

Mikaela Shiffrin took home both the overall and giant slalom cups in superior style.