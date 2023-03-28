Now it’s getting classic: Apple Music Classical available

As previously announced, Apple put the first version of its own app for classical music, Apple Music Classical, on the App Store for download on Tuesday night. It can be used by all subscribers to the music streaming service Apple Music at no extra charge – but only with a full subscription, not with the cheaper Apple Music Voice. The app is only available for the iPhone for the time being, but it is unclear whether there will also be a Mac and/or iPad version. For Android, however, Apple Music Classical is already planned, it should appear in a few weeks or months.

Completely new user experience

With Apple Music Classical, Apple is eliminating a problem that Apple Music had right from the start: the Spotify competitor launched in 2015 had rather an ugly user interface when it came to classical music. Both the display of individual recordings and the search and editing were poor to mediocre. That is about to change with Apple Music Classical, which Apple has been working on since the summer of 2021 and which is based on the acquisition of Primephonic.

According to Apple, over five million classic tracks are available in the application. The minimum requirement is iOS 15.4, so it doesn’t have to be a very recent iPhone. The app comes with the curated playlists known from Primephonic, has an improved search including detailed metadata, provides biographies of composers, performers and conductors and (in some cases) detailed descriptions of individual works. Right from the start, Apple Music Classical is available in German, English, Spanish, French, Italian, Dutch and Brazilian. Apple had actually planned to start the offer in 2022, but then had to postpone it. Primephonic was discontinued by Apple in September 2021 after the company was bought – existing customers received six months of free access to Apple Music.

What Apple says about Apple Music Classical

In addition to the fact that Apple Music Classical is only available on the iPhone right from the start, it is also annoying that the offer currently does not include an offline function, music can only be streamed from the app. In a support document, however, Apple states that that users use the original Apple Music app as a crutch can use. Because titles that you have added to your library in Apple Music Classical also appear automatically in Apple Music and can then be downloaded there. The same applies to playlists and entire albums.

In its support document, Apple also explains why the company created its own app for classical music. “Classical music is different. It has longer and more detailed pieces, multiple artists for each work, and hundreds of recordings of well-known pieces. The Apple Music Classical app was designed to support the complex data structure of classical music,” the company explains. Apple Music Classical automatically collects classical music already in the library, which is then also displayed there. Tracks also come in Lossless and Spatial Audio/Dolby Atmos. A bit strange: Apple Music Classical does not support random playback (shuffle).













