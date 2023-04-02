Now Parisians will vote on the fate of electric scooters

A traffic hazard and littering according to those who oppose it. A flexible way to get around in a modern urban environment, think those who are in favor.

Today, the fate of electric scooters will be decided in the French capital through a referendum.

– The socialist mayor of Paris has promised that she will follow the results of the referendum, she herself wants to see a ban, says SVT’s European correspondent David Boati.

The rules were tightened

As recently as a week ago, the rules for the use of e-scooters were tightened in Paris. The age limit was raised from 12 to 14 years and the fine for riding more than one person was increased significantly.

The vote does not apply to privately owned electric scooters, but only those that you can rent via various apps and then park on the street when you are done with them. In total, there are 15,000 electric scooters in Paris, from three different companies.

Several French cities are expected to follow suit if Parisians vote for a ban.