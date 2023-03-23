Now the ai image creator is released for Bing

Microsoft has started rolling out the ability to generate images directly in Bing’s new chatbot without having to go to a separate page. The function began to be tested with a small number of users just a few days ago but should according to Mikhail Parakhin on Microsoft will be activated for all users during the day if all goes well.

The image generator is only available when you enable creative response mode, but Microsoft has previously said that the goal is for it to come to all modes.

To begin with, the image generator is very careful with images from “sensitive” instructions. According to Mikhail Parakhin, it is to be on the safe side (read: so that Bing does not generate images with, for example, sex or violence). He also promises regular bug fixes.

Bing’s chatbot is available in the Bing app on mobile and on Bing.com in Edge on desktop, but users must register interest and be admitted before they can start using the feature.