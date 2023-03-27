Now the trial about Tove’s death starts

Javascript needs to be enabled in your browser for this live report to update automatically. Ann • Hi, I wonder when the coroner will give his statement and, I assume, get to answer questions? The coroner will testify on Thursday morning. Jonathan • Do you know about the closed doors The negotiation has just started. We will soon hear how the court reasons. The defendants have now entered the courtroom and the audience is now being admitted. There has been a security check here in court today and it seems that it will be a little while longer before the trial starts. Lia • Hope for justice and that the family gets an end to the nightmare. Sam • What time does it start exactly? The hearing starts at nine o’clock. Now we are on site in Eksjö District Court, where we will report throughout the trial. The queue was long and many of those who came had to turn around as the audience seats quickly ran out.

Today’s hearing starts at nine o’clock.

The trial begins on Monday with the prosecutor’s presentation of evidence where evidence against the two women is to be presented. In the afternoon, relatives of Tove’s family will be questioned.

There will also be an opportunity to ask questions about the case to our reporter who is on site. She responds in a timely manner.

The trial then continues on Wednesday with questioning of the two suspected women. On Thursday, several witnesses will be questioned. If the prosecution and defense do not have time for their closing statements on Thursday, a reserve day is set for Friday.