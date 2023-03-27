Now the trial about Tove's death starts

The trial begins on Monday with the prosecutor’s presentation of evidence where evidence against the two women is to be presented. In the afternoon, relatives of Tove’s family will be questioned.

The trial then continues on Wednesday with questioning of the two suspected women. On Thursday, several witnesses will be questioned. If the prosecution and defense do not have time for their closing statements on Thursday, a reserve day is set for Friday.

Start the clip to get a summary of the Tove case in 60 seconds. Photo: SVT

