Now: with a mega operation, they distribute water in more than 160 schools in La Plata

The Commune and the School Council arranged a mega operation to guarantee the delivery of water to thousands of children from the different schools of the City. They seek to avoid the suspension of classes as a result of the heat wave and the inconvenience of supplying the service by the ABSA company.

The action plan began to be implemented from the weekend and will be extended over the next few days in the different locations to reinforce assistance in the educational establishments of each neighborhood, due to the inaction of the company that provides the drinking water service.

Faced with this situation, delivery was arranged to schools and gardens in Los Hornos, Gonnet, Olmos, Villa Elisa, Altos de San Lorenzo, Melchor Romero and the Urban Area, among other affected areas.

In this regard, the Secretary of Culture and Education, Martiniano Ferrer Picado, said: “We are reinforcing the distribution of water through the School Food Service (SAE)” and assured that “in this context, it was necessary to move forward with measures that ensure the delivery so that students do not miss school days.

“Due to the borrower’s problems in supplying the service, we increased our supply of bottled water and we are reaching 163 public establishments,” said the head of the School Council, Nicolás Morzone.

He also explained that “we have doubled the number of drums that we are delivering, within the framework of the Emergency Committee that Mayor Julio Garro convened to deal with the heat wave.”

Among other points, the distribution is carried out in Elementary Schools No. 1, No. 21, No. 26, No. 28, No. 36, No. 40, No. 41, No. 55, No. 57, No. 58, No. 63 , No. 65, No. 81, No. 83, No. 84, No. 102, No. 120 and No. 128. The same was done in Secondary Schools No. 3, No. 22, No. 28, No. 44, No. 72 and No. 83; while the operation also reached Kindergartens No. 906, No. 909, No. 928, No. 929, No. 936, No. 957, No. 970, No. 972, No. 985, No. 986, No. 987 and No. 989, in addition from Technical School No. 3.

According to the report prepared by the School Council, this inconvenience is compounded by the drought factor in schools that have well water, a product of the salinization of the groundwater. In this case, the aforementioned body is gradually working on deepening the perforations so that the water can be in good condition.

New fans and air conditioners

Simultaneously, the School Council advances in the placement of more than 100 fans in secondary schools No. 2, No. 9 and No. 44, as well as in elementary school No. 66 and Normal 2 and Normal 3 establishments.

“We found ourselves with blown fans and we understood that it would be useless to change one for another,” said Morzone, and added: “That is why we fixed the electrical infrastructure and the roof that generates the detachment of the masonry and humidity.”

“We have all the operations affected by the delivery of water and the repair and provision of refrigeration equipment,” added the official, and explained that in addition to the installation of the aforementioned equipment, more than 30 air conditioners and another fifty were also repaired. of ventilators in various institutions.

On the other hand, at the Italian School located at 44 between 17 and 18, they had to suspend school activities at 12:30 p.m. and request that parents pick up the students. This was contemplated before the high temperatures registered in the City.