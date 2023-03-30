Now you can save Instagram posts to shared collections with friends

Friends who share together, stay together 🤝 You can now save content with friends through collaborative collections. Find a post you like → tap save icon → create new collaborative collection → name collection and toggle “on” pic.twitter.com/8cMKoOlMFA — Instagram (@instagram) March 29, 2023

Instagram announces via Twitter that the social media service is now getting a new feature where users can create shared collections of saved Instagram posts with their friends.

If the user finds a post they like, they can tap the “Save” icon and choose to create a new collection, name it, and turn on the option to share the collection with friends.

It is possible to save posts from the Instagram feed, Explore and direct messages.

