NoxPlayer Download – Android Emulator for Windows







Get one with the free NoxPlayer download fast android emulator to your PC and use smartphone apps in the same way under Windows.

The NoxPlayer 7.0.5.5 is characterized by a well thought-out user interface and good performance. The Google Play Store is already pre-installedand the emulator also offers useful extras, such as creating virtual locations or recording videos.

Nox Player for Windows



Nox Player Download & Installation

NoxPlayer runs on Windows 7, 8, 10 and 11 (32-bit/64-bit each) and requires at least an Intel Core i5-4460 / an AMD FX-8320 or faster, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 / AMD Radeon R7 250 or better, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of hard drive space ahead. However, depending on the settings, apps or games used, the requirements can be significantly higher.

After starting the emulator for the first time, Android can be used parallel to Windows in one window. We recommend registering with Google services or the Google Play Store first, as this is the easiest way to install new apps. Alternatively, you can also add APK files, which you simply select from the menu or drag and drop into the program window.

Nox Player running Android 7 and Android 9

By default, NoxPlayer currently uses an Android version that is no longer up-to-date, namely Android 7.1.2 (32-bit). This is perfectly sufficient for most apps and games, but if you still want a newer version of the mobile operating system, you can install it as an additional instance using the MulDrive function via the menu or (Ctrl) + (6). You can choose from here Android 9 (64-bit) in beta.

Android emulator for Windows PC with many extras

You can use other functions of the emulator via a menu bar on the right edge of the screen. For example, you can specify which GPS coordinates Android should use, define virtual screen buttons, create macros and play them back or take screenshots and screen videos. Other features allow them to change the emulator’s screen orientation and configure gamepads for use with games. For optimal performance, change the number of CPU cores to be used and the size of the main memory in the settings, determine the screen resolution and switch between OpenGL and DirectX for the graphics display. You can also adjust the model name and IMEI number of the emulated system there, switch between one Tablet and smartphone mode and define keyboard shortcuts.

Other Android emulators are available, for example, with BlueStacks and GenyMotion.