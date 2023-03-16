NRW wants to dovetail civil protection more closely with its neighbours

Düsseldorf.

NRW wants to work more with its neighbors on civil protection – also to draw conclusions from the flood disaster in July 2021.

North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and the Netherlands want to dovetail their civil protection more closely. On a trilateral Fire and Disaster Prevention Conference Common working methods are to be developed in Assen in the Netherlands, as the North Rhine-Westphalia Ministry of the Interior announced on Thursday.

Also read: NRW is not sufficiently prepared for catastrophes

Among other things, it is about how information is conveyed to citizens during a crisis, it said. In addition, conclusions should be drawn from the flood in July 2021 and information management between emergency services and crisis management teams as well as forest fire fighting in the border region should be discussed.

NRW wants to dovetail civil protection more closely with its neighbors: According to Reul, “good contacts” are crucial

“We want to be able to rely on each other as neighbors – so that we can react together as quickly and as best as possible in the event of a crisis,” said NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU). Mutual understanding, knowledge of structures and concepts as well as good contacts are crucial for this,” said Reul in his opening speech. The conference has been held regularly in one of the three countries since 2019. (epd)













Capital Inside by Jörg Quoos Order the free political newsletter here, which is published every Tuesday and Friday evening.





Clear edge, clear opinion – that is plain text, the commentary column by Alexander Marinos, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of WAZ. Here you can find all the episodes – and can plain text subscribe as a newsletter.





More articles from this category can be found here: State politics



