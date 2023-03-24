Nubia Pad 3D: New 3D tablet costs 1,300 euros – pre-orders can save now

ZTE introduces the new Nubia Pad 3D, a tablet that can display content in three dimensions without additional hardware.

3D without glasses and on a tablet

The 12.4-inch display with 2,560 x 1,200 pixels and a frame rate of 120 Hz can recognize your viewing angle and adjust the 3D mode accordingly. An AI should help the tablet with this task. 3D apps are also supported.



View and edit videos and photos in 3D. That works too.

There is a camera on the front and back, one with 16 megapixels and one with 8, and quad stereo speakers. The battery is 9070 mAh in size.

For 1,299 euros you can bring this 3D tablet to your home. If you pre-order now, you will receive a discount of 100 euros. The Nubia Pad 3D will be released on April 11, 2023.