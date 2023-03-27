Nuclear weapons in Belarus: What Putin wants to achieve with his threat

The news hit: Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.Bild: IMAGO/ITAR-TASS

Leaning back in his armchair, Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin calmly announces the stationing of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus on Russian state television. An announcement that made the rounds in a flash. And the fear of a nuclear escalation in the Russian war of aggression once again evokes.

Because: For the first time since the 1990s, Putin is now moving nuclear missiles closer to the EU and NATO. A new threat after Putin put strategic nuclear weapons on high alert just last year.

What’s with the threat? And what does Putin want to achieve with it? Watson clarifies the most important questions for you.

What about tactical nuclear weapons?

In contrast to strategic nuclear weapons, tactical nuclear weapons have a significantly lower explosive power – but they should not be underestimated. Because even if the explosive power is not sufficient for the total destruction of a large area, the Waffen a mushroom cloud and a fireball that would burn anything within reach – and tactical weapons also radiate them Environment. This is how political scientist Nina Tannenwald describes it to “euronews.com“.

Tannenwald sees a special risk in tactical nuclear weapons: Due to the lower explosive power, the probability that the bombs will actually be used is higher. She clarifies: “No one should think that these are actually usable weapons.”

In the same article, Pavel Podvig, an expert on Russian nuclear forces, makes it clear that there are few scenarios in which the explosive power of tactical nuclear bombs would be useful in combat – for example, to destroy underground structures or bunkers. Rather, he assumes that there is also a strategic goal behind tactical nuclear weapons:

“The primary purpose of these weapons is to target and kill many, many civilians.”

US researchers from “Bulletin of the Atomic Scientistsestimate that Russia’s nuclear arsenal contains at least 4,477 warheads. Around 1912 of these are said to be tactical nuclear weapons.

Tactical nuclear weapons were developed during the Cold War to increase nuclear deterrence, explains Nina Tannenwald.

She elaborates:

“The argument was: if you have these smaller, less destructive nuclear weapons, the threat to use them would be more credible because they are less damaging and therefore the deterrence would be stronger.”

What is the balance of terror?

Russia is not the only country in the world that has nuclear bombs. And that has a concept: With the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the world community tried as early as 1970 to keep the number of nuclear powers as small as possible.

Nuclear weapons should not be distributed, and 190 countries have now signed this goal. The content of the treaty is that states that possess nuclear weapons will not pass them on to others. The states without nuclear weapons, in turn, undertook not to acquire any. The nuclear powers should also disarm.

Despite the treaty, there are still nine states with nuclear weapons: USA, Russia, China, France and Great Britain are official nuclear powers. israel, india, North Korea and Pakistan, which are also said to have nuclear weapons, are considered “de facto” nuclear powers.

The nuclear powers rely on the so-called balance of terror. So far, the threat of using nuclear weapons has served as a deterrent. Because in the event of an attack, another nuclear power would have enough time to detonate a nuclear bomb as well. This potential retaliation is the basis of deterrence strategy.

Die USA have stationed atomic bombs in several European countries as part of NATO’s nuclear deterrent. There is no official information about this. However, it should continue to be used in the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Deutschland store nuclear weapons – also in the Asian part of Turkey. Other NATO countries, Great Britain and France, have their own nuclear weapons.

Why is Putin stationing his weapons in Belarus?

Belarus and its ruler Alexander Lukashenko are among Moscow’s closest allies. Lukashenko has repeatedly asked for the stationing of tactical nuclear missiles, Putin said. Russia Belarus has already helped convert aircraft, ten of which are now equipped to also launch tactical nuclear weapons, the Kremlin chief said.

The long-term ruler in Minsk – often referred to as “Europe’s last dictator” – also regretted that Belarus got rid of its nuclear weapons after the collapse of the Soviet Union more than 30 years ago. Also the Ukraine had given up their nuclear weapons at the time – and Russia became their protecting power.

With the stationing, Russia is reacting to the increasing tensions with NATO in connection with the Russian war of aggression. Specifically, Moscow was recently outraged about the possible delivery of uranium ammunition from Great Britain to Ukraine. The projectiles with depleted uranium have a special impact, for example to destroy tanks.

Depleted uranium is a metal that is a waste product of uranium enrichment. It is radioactive – but much less than the starting material.

Putin warned on state television against the use of such ammunition. Uranium ammunition is “one of the most harmful and dangerous for humans” because the uranium core causes radioactive dust and contaminates the soil. “Without exaggeration, we have hundreds of thousands of such missiles,” he said. So far, however, they have not been used.

The British Army has been using depleted uranium in armor-piercing shells for decades. The Ministry of Defense in London accused Putin of misinformation after speaking of a “nuclear component”.

What does Putin’s step mean for the war?

Scientists mostly interpreted Putin’s announcement as saber-rattling. The Institut for the study of war (ISW) recently came to the conclusion that Putin’s announcement does nothing to change the extremely low risk of nuclear war. Rather, the Kremlin chief is trying to exploit fears of a nuclear escalation.

Although Russia is deploying nuclear-capable weapons, the ISW still classifies Putin as a risk-avoiding actor. The main aim of the threat is to break the West’s resolve. Similarly Hans Kristensen from the Federation of American Scientists, which specializes in armaments and security issues: “It’s part of Putin’s attempt to intimidate NATO.”

After Putin’s announcement, the US Presidential Office said there was no reason to change US nuclear weapons policy, nor were there any signs that Russia was preparing to use a nuclear weapon. A senior government official said Russia and Belarus had been discussing such an agreement since last year.

(With material from the dpa)