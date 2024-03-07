number of health professionals killed in missions, state secret

Assel and Landy were sent to Kenya as part of a group of one hundred doctors after an agreement signed in 2018 between Havana and Nairobi that generated controversy among Kenyan doctors, who expressed their rejection of hiring foreign professionals for fear of seeing their opportunities limited. of employment.

However, Mandera, where Landy and Assel usually worked, is such a dangerous place that local doctors do not want to provide service, as it is an area controlled by Al Shabab, the messengers of death, as the terrorist group is also known.

The Havana regime and its special services are aware of the extensive criminal record of the gang, linked to Al-Qaeda, founded by Osama Bin Laden in 1985 during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan. Al Shabab is a consequence of the power vacuum in Somalia after the fall of Siad Barre’s government (1969-1991), which caused chaos and the resurgence of traditional religious authorities who dedicated themselves to regulating social relations in an authoritarian way.

Country in conflict

The Cold War and the geopolitics of great imperial powers such as the former USSR contributed to outlining the current scenario in Somalia: a country where terrorism and piracy are a currency. Fidel Castro’s regime was a pawn on the world chess board and collaborated with the anarchy that Somalia is currently experiencing.

Until 1976, Castro supported Siad Barre. But in 1977, after Mengistu Haile Mariam came to power in Ethiopia, bordering Somalia, the Red Terror and famine broke out in the region. Castro changed alliances and began supporting Mariam in her war against Eritrea and Somalia. General Arnaldo Ochoa, shot in the summer of 1989 by the Castro regime to silence the regime’s participation in drug trafficking, led the famous battle of Ogadén that propped up the Ethiopian autocrat in power.

The Cuban state press ignores or manipulates Cuba’s stage of subversion and participation in civil wars in Africa. It also tries to relegate support for bloody dictatorships such as Pol-Pot in Kampuchea or Mengistu in Ethiopia, whose regime is responsible for the deaths of between 725,000 and 1,285,000 people.

On May 23, 1963, when the then Minister of Public Health, José Ramón Machado Ventura, traveled to Algeria at the head of a team made up of 29 doctors, 3 dentists, 15 nurses and 8 health technicians, he marked the beginning of medical missions. of Cuba in the world.

It is probably the most powerful tool that the Caribbean autocracy has to seduce Third World nations and leftist and progressive groups spread throughout the planet. At first this help was free. The countries that received it were responsible for the maintenance and protection costs of doctors working in conflict zones.

Propaganda and business

It was more of a propaganda strategy than a business one. At that time, Castro received 13 billion barrels of oil annually from the Caucasus and a generous subsidy from Moscow that in thirty years tripled the amount of money from the United States Marshall Plan, intended to rehabilitate the democracy and economies of Western Europe after the Second World War. World War.

But the Cuban regime was a bottomless pit and needed hard currency to be able to maintain its monstrous subversive and propaganda apparatus. The special services had an organization in charge of obtaining dollars, with clandestine exports, drug trafficking or robberies of banks in Latin American countries.

Let’s call her Vivian, a former official at the Cuban Medical Services Marketing Company (CSMC, SA), a network of companies, medical research institutes and high-standard clinics that offer services in foreign currency, assures that “in the 1970s, the government began to collect medical missions. It was collected in money, barter or with international political support. Every time Cuba sent health professionals to a disaster zone or an intricate place in Africa, in the middle of a civil war, Fidel knew that he would win a sure vote at the UN and at the Human Rights Commission in Geneva.”

The first industry

“It’s a win-win strategy. Even when it began to collect millions of dollars and became Cuba’s first industry, it won the hearts of the governments and residents of those countries. Fidel knew it. That’s why he never spared risks. Our doctors – the army of white coats, as he called them – were in countries in conflict and cities where violence prevailed. The number of health professionals killed or murdered is a state secret,” says Vivian.

At its peak, the export of medical services brought in $11 billion into the regime’s coffers, but in the last five years that figure has dropped to $5 or $6 billion annually. The regime appropriates between 70 and 90 percent of salaries.

Although, acknowledges Fernando, an orthopedic specialist who has state In three missions abroad, “we put the noose around our own necks, because before leaving we signed a contract agreeing to collect those crumbs.” The reasons why they accept being exploited for labor by the government range from “economic necessity to taking advantage of the mission to emigrate. It is true that they pay you a pittance, but a doctor in Cuba earns the equivalent of 20 dollars a month. It’s pure Stockholm syndrome. In three years you can collect, between what you saved and the money that is invented by doing abortions or having a list of wealthy clients, and when you return, buy a house or a car. It is the only way we have to prosper,” he explains.

The independent press on the Island has been denouncing the theft suffered by our doctors for many years. Prisoners Defenders, an organization based in Madrid and chaired by Javier Larrondo, has revealed in international organizations the extortion to which Cuban professionals are subjected. Large global media such as The New York Times, Washington Post or the BBC have published stories revealing the scheme of oppression suffered by Cuban doctors.

When they arrive in the country where they were hired, their passport is taken away, they are prohibited from having friendly relations with residents and from using social networks to criticize the Havana regime. They are also not allowed to bring their family. And if they decide to emigrate, the government classifies them as deserters and they are punished for eight years without being able to return to their homeland.

“I recognize that the majority of us have accepted these degrading treatments without facing them. I’m not going to justify it. But we have grown up under a propaganda bombardment and fierce indoctrination that nullifies the capacity for analysis. We have gone to violent places where no one wants to work, forced by necessity. I was working in a dispensary in the hills of Caracas where every other day they also killed or stabbed someone. If I accepted it, it was because I needed to raise $10,000 and buy an apartment when I returned to Cuba. In Venezuela I went hungry to save money and the working conditions were very bad. We falsified the statistics and we did not have medicines to care for the patients. “Everything was a hoax,” says a Havana doctor.

Dead without mourners

In a hospital east of Caracas there is a bronze plaque that says: “To the health workers who died in Bolivarian lands during the line of duty”, as if they had fallen in battle. But they did not die in combat. They were victims of the street violence that has turned Venezuela into a slaughterhouse. The last time Miraflores reported on the number of Cuban doctors murdered in the country was in April 2010 and up to that point 68 doctors had died. Subsequent reports from the Venezuelan government are unknown.

Assel Herrera and Landy Rodríguez, presumably killed by an attack by North American drones on February 15, perhaps were unaware of the dangers of the place where they were sent. But the Cuban regime did know that they were in a conflict zone. The lack of transparency in the handling of information by the authorities is striking.

The case of the two doctors contrasts with that of the five spies (of the Wasp Network), when the regime spent millions of dollars on advertising and on first-class lawyers and law firms in the United States. The kidnapping of Assel and Landy in April 2019 is marked by indifference.

If you review the chronology of the terrorist group Al Shabab, you will notice that they use kidnapping as a way to obtain money. Between 2008 and 2018, they kidnapped at least ten people of different nationalities, Spanish, British and Italian, among others, and they subsequently charged between one and a half million and five million dollars for their release.

Why didn’t the Cuban government try to pay for his ransom? And if he tried, why hasn’t he reported it? The alleged deaths of Assel and Landy raise too many unanswered questions.

Ivan Garcia

@DesdeaLaHabana