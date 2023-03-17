Nuns from Belarus were at the church’s Christmas market – accused of supporting the Russian army

The nuns who come from St Elisabeth’s monastery in Minsk have sold their handiwork at several different markets in Sweden over the years, including at the Huseby Christmas market in Grimslöv outside Alvesta, at the Church of Sweden’s own Christmas market in Växjö, but also outside Småland.

Dean Thomas Wärfman is self-critical and says that he did not question their participation over the years.

– With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we should of course have taken a closer look at this, it is absolutely terrible information, says Thomas Wärfman.

The nuns deny the allegations

On Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s official website, he writes that the nuns collected support for the Russian military at the front. But the nuns themselves claim that the accusations are false.

– It’s not money for the soldiers, says Sister Anastasia SVT Västernorrland.

Dean Thomas Wärfman believes that it is difficult to check what is true or not, but he says he learned a lesson for next time.

– We may have contributed to something we are not responsible for and we will not hire them again, he says.

Hear him talk in the clip above.

VIDEO: Nuns refute accusations of fundraising for Russian soldiers