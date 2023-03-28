Nuovi modelli Rolex per il 2023: 8 serie su cui investire. Ecco le innovazioni

Rolex has presented the new collection that has opened every mouth. Quadranti particulari, novità sui bracciali Jubilee and so much class, aesthetics and technology for authentic capolavori without time. Ecco la rassegna da non perdire.

È un marchio su cui si può fare semper affidamento. Ci surprises ogni anno with models fantastici che potrebbero rappresentare regali indimenticabili. The Rolex aveva fissato il March 27 for the uscita dei suoi splendidi capolavori and now I can find in commerce. Partiamo dai models Daytona presentati al Watches & Wonder per festeggiare i 60 anni degli orologio preferiti da attori like Paul Newman e Steve McQueen. L’Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona presents the Rolex ceramic insieme alla cassa in Cerachom, the chromatic combination abbinata agli indici ridimensionati. If it is a caliber 4131 with the Chronergy for non far I will lose the face and Paraflex shock absorbers to protect the movement. Il prezzo può arrivare fino agli 80 thousand euro.

Il Perpetual 1908 It has the caliber 7140 and is inspired by the Perpetual of 1931. Totally new automatic winding, it has the Syloxy spiral, the Chronergy and the Paraflex and guarantees a 66 hour winding. The price is given 22 thousand euro.

Gold and new scope of the scope

Tra i nuovi modelli Rolex per il 2023 spicca lo Yacht-Master 42 in lightweight and robust titanium. It presents a mix of textures and looks that grinds to perfection, has the rotating bezel and the disc in opaque black ceramic that gives a classic without tempo. Price 30 thousand euro.

the new sky-dweller It has improved the aesthetics by adding a gauge that rende più ricca l’offerta. The new models have a Ring Command system that interacts with the bezel and crown in order to use the functions in a safe manner. The new caliber 9002 contains an aggiuntivo cuscinetti system that renders it even more resistant to agli urti. Il price exceeds i 10 thousand euro. Spettacolare also the new one GMT Master II Available in 2 versions. Giallo 18 ct gold and Giallo Rolesor with gray and black ceramic. Bracciali semper Jubilee ancora più massicci e lunetta bicolore, il contrasto è di un eleganza inaudito. Prices vary a second of the models from 15 thousand fine to 35 thousand euro.

New models Rolex for 2023 also with diamonds

The sixth model presented at Watches & Wonder is legato al mundo dello sport e dell’avventura. He’Explorer 40, a 40 mm gamma that does not delude me. Finiture satin carrure, riflessi di luce sui fianchi, è iconic and sober allo stesso tempo. Robust, durable, with Twinlock crown, double waterproof, the vetro is in sapphire antiscalfittura. The price is given 7,300 euro in stock but up to 11,800 in the gold and stock version.

Molto particulare l’Oyster Perpetual Ricco di Colori values ​​the proposal of 2020 with the fantasy quadrant of models 31, 36 and 41. Sfere embroider in black, the pink candy, the turquoise light, the giallo, the tosso coral and the green are a unique chromatic explosion in his generate. Il price rimane sotto i 7 thousand euro and varies from the second dimension. Per finire abbiamo il Day Date 36 with quadranti in ornamental stone in giallo and white gold at 18 ct. The first work foresees Everose gold in green color, the second gold giallo with corniola quadrant and the third the turquoise quadrant with natural venature. Il prezzo parte da 40 thousand euro per via dei 52 diamonds Celtic for purity, color and intensity.