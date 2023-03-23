Nuremberg: football superstar David Beckham for dinner in a Franconian restaurant

In the midst of the restaurant team “Brasserie Nitz” in Nuremberg, former world-class soccer player David Beckham is beaming. On Wednesday evening (March 22, 2023) he had dinner there, as the restaurant announced on Instagram.

Exactly one year ago, Beckham also visited Franconia – more precisely Herzogenaurach. At the time, he had himself photographed in front of the Adidas headquarters. The reason for the current visit is at least obvious.

David Beckham again in Franconia – Are there campaign talks with Adidas? Nuremberg restaurant is silent

Even if the “Brasserie Nitz” does not want to comment on the background of the visit, as opposed to it inFranken.de is, there is of course a high probability that the native Englishman because of a Cooperation with Adidas was in Franconia.





He wears fashion from the brand himself, already has designed his own Adidas shoes and on different campaigns took part. It could well be that there are now new meetings with the sporting goods manufacturer – but that’s not clear.

Unlike last year, he will not let his community participate this time. On Tuesday evening (March 21, 2023), the 47-year-old appeared on his Instagram channel with the Rapper Snoop Dogg. “The Man was back in town last night” is the title – what is meant Londonwhere the musician enters concert gave.