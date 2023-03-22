Nuremberg: Popular campaign “midnight sports” takes place – young people can look forward to that

On Friday, March 31, 2023, midnight sports on ice will take place again in the Nürnberger Versicherung Arena, Kurt-Light-Weg 11.

At an unusual time, from 9.30 p.m. to 12.30 a.m., young people aged 16 to 21 who are enthusiastic about sports can storm the ice surface. As the city of Nuremberg explains, the offer including ice skate rental is free of charge against a deposit. A DJ takes care of the music selection from the current charts.

If desired, the young ice cream enthusiasts can then be accompanied to the next Nightliner stop by employees of the youth welfare office.





The midnight sport on late Friday evening has been an extremely popular leisure activity for young people and young adults from Nuremberg for years.

This extraordinary offer was made possible by the commitment of Arena Nürnberger Versicherung and several children’s and youth centers as well as youth clubs of the youth welfare office of the city of Nuremberg. The Sports Coordination Office and the Suspect Children’s and Youth Center are responsible for overall coordination.