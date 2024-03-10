Nuria Marn speaks openly about her agonizing departure from Mediaset

Nuria Marn shelved her adventure at Telecinco at the end of 2023 when The current board of directors of the Fuencarral group decided to remove both María Patio and her from the leadership of Socialit. The contractual rupture between Mediaset and La Fbrica de la Tele led to the departure of the two journalists since the order was given from the top of the network to remove all the faces of the Slvame Universe from the channel.

After several months of silence, Nuria Marón returns to the small screen and does so on the TV3 program Collapse where she gave her most sincere interview where she spoke openly about this issue. I had been at Telecinco for fifteen years, with La Fbrica de la Tele. I worked with the production company, but I also did many formats directly with Mediasethe began saying.

Suddenly, it seemed like there were a number of people we shouldn’t be there anymore. Let’s see that at some point it would happen, but we were told that everything was fine, he also said. For his part, Ricardo Ustrell, host of Collapse, wanted to add something else: Telecinco’s change has been to do the same thing they have been doing all their lives. Yes, it’s a bit The Leopard, isn’t it? I don’t know, change everything so that it stays the same, she answered.

Long and heavy months

The Catalan explained to TV3 viewers that the last few months on the No.They were not easy for her nor for her program partner, María Patio. Both were forced to leave their role in Socialit in favor of María Verdoy, current presenter of the format.

Related news

I knew for a year or so that it would be over at any moment. They came to reassure you: no, no, calm down, everything is fine. That was the message our bosses received. It was a long agony because you knew what would happen, but when? It became long and heavy, stated Nuria Marn. However, the journalist saw her goodbye to Telecinco as an opportunity to explore new paths, new avenues of work.

Today, Nuria Marn She combines her work as host of the dating show Love Cost on TV3 with her recently launched role as a writer. since she recently launched her first novel on the market I am aphrodite. In addition, social networks allow you to earn significant amounts of money with advertising actions on Instagram or Tiktok.