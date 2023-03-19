NVIDIA GPUs Named Best of the Year

Nvidia won two trophies at the 6th Canaltech Award, held this Thursday (9th), by winning in both video card categories entered in the event.

The Canaltech Award elects the best products in several categories, which were launched in the previous year, or relevant to the market during that period. In this edition, we had more than 148 thousand voters, totaling more than 4 million votes.

RTX 4090 and RTX 3060 Ti established themselves as the best GPUs

Nvidia won the 6th Canaltech Award in the categories of “Best GPU for games”, with the RTX 4090, and “Best cost-effective GPU”, with the RTX 3060 Ti. It is interesting to point out that these categories were created in the previous edition of the Canaltech Award, in which Nvidia also took the trophies.

The RTX 3060 Ti is based on the Ampere microarchitecture, and was released in December 2020, as the successor to the RTX 2060 Ti. The GPU has 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 256-bit interface and 200 W TDP. The card was crowned as an excellent cost-effective option, as it manages to run most of the latest games with high graphic quality and in Full HD .

Even users who have monitors with 2K resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels) can still run several titles with graphics at maximum quality. Already in 4K, the RTX 3060 Ti only runs older titles well, being a good option for fans of classic games who have monitors with that resolution.

The RTX 4090 is Nvidia’s current top-of-the-line graphics card. The GPU was launched in October last year, to replace the RTX 3090 Ti, and it has 24 GB of GDDR6X VRAM, 384-bit interface and 450 W TDP.

It is currently the most powerful video card on the market, not having a direct competitor. The card offers incredible performance, even running games in 4K, and is even capable of running some titles in 8K, delivering average FPS above 60 frames per second.