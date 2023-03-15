Nvidia: New Driver Fixes CPU Bug For All Players, Confirms Hogwarts Legacy Black Screen

The new Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver 531.29 is available for all gamers. It fixes several bugs like the problem of CPU overconsumption when closing a game. It also recognizes the existence of bugs like the black screen of Hogwarts Legacy which Nvidia will fix soon.

The GeForce Game Ready driver 531.29 is available for download © Nvidia

The biggest bug fixed by the 531.29 driver is the problem of CPU overconsumption after closing a game. Several players had noticed a 10-15% increase in CPU usage when they quit a game. In fact, the culprit was the Nvidia Container process which was consuming a huge amount of CPU resources. Nvidia had therefore quickly deployed a corrective patch, but this had to be downloaded manually. The GeForce Game Ready Driver 531.29 automatically installs this patch for all users.

Driver 531.29 also supports Nvidia DLSS 3 for Atomic Hearts and THE FINALS Closed Beta

In addition to bug fixes, the graphics driver also brings new features such as support for Nvidia DLSS 3 technology in Atomic Heart and THE FINALS Closed Beta. Driver 531.29 is rolling out the same fixes as Nvidia’s patch last week. This therefore includes fixing stability issues on laptops with GeForce GTX 10/MX250/350 series GPUs. It also fixed Adobe application stability issues that occurred with the 531.18 driver.

Nvidia also listed officially recognized bugs. These issues will be fixed in future patches, but we don’t have a more specific date at this time. Here is the list :

Enabling and disabling HDR in-game causes game stability issues when using a non-native resolution;

The screen may flash briefly when the display wakes up from sleep mode if DSR/DLDSR is enabled;

Halo Wars 2: In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering;

Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when looking at the sky (this bug affects the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card);

Hogwarts Legacy: black screen and crash on launch at the Shader build screen with the 531.18 driver;

at the Shader build screen with the 531.18 driver; Using GeForce Experience Freestyle filters causes games to crash;

Assassin’s Creed Origins stability issues with driver 531.18.

Moreover, Nvidia which added 19 games to GeForce Now already offers a temporary fix for Hogwarts Legacy black screen. While waiting for the official fix, players can simply quit and relaunch the game when experiencing a black screen.

Source : Neowin