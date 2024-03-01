NYPD hosts Black History Month commemoration presentation

To close African American History Month, the Police Department invited neighbors, parents and young people to witness a show, which despite the cold, the students of the Vocational High School for the Performing Arts put on on a street in Midtown , just steps from the theater district.

“I like to see this with the community and it’s perfect,” said Mariano Barbosa, one of the attendees.

Young talents are involved in specialized Performing Arts programs and the National Choir.

The dancers in collaboration with the legendary Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater company, an icon of African-American and American dance. Among the organizers, the excitement was palpable.

“Very proud, because everyone has traumas in life, everyone has situations that one will not understand,” said William De la Cruz, juvenile coordination officer, NYPD.

“But I was born in Washington Heights. I am Dominican. My family came here since I was a child and they gave me that opportunity to grow up. And I am the first to be a police officer in my family and I want to give that opportunity to others who were born like me and who have my youth. Now we are calling for people to come here for ‘Black History Month,'” De la Cruz added.

The invitation to participate and approach the police is an open invitation to all young people, regardless of ethnic or national origins.

“It is a very important and special day. And we wanted the boys to show their talents to unite us, all of us, to celebrate something very important,” said Samantha Peña, also a youth coordination officer. “That they are not afraid of us and know that we are there to support them and help them in any way that we can help them and have a strong relationship between us and the youth.”

Year-round options include tutoring, personal enrichment and sports to bridge the gap between law enforcement and youth.

“We have the Explorers program that many boys like to know what the day-to-day life of a police officer is like,” Peña added. “We also have ‘Blue Chips’, which is a sports program and also to help kids with social and life things. Do they need to look for a job or do they need help with homework? We are there to support and help them “.

The NYPD hopes to increase the number of schools participating in the arts program next year.

