Oasis of color and fun to celebrate Easter

MIAMI.- Next Sunday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will offer a full day of fun and activities at family to celebrate the arrival of the primavera and the Easter del Conejo, better known as Easter Bunny.

Over the course of the day, visitors will be able to mingle in wonderful spaces like Garden in Bloom, where they can enjoy live music, picnic baskets, train rides, lawn games, face painting, bubbly bunnies, dancing, an hour of stories, and the popular bunny hop, presented and starring Mr. Bunny. All this around egg hunt activities organized for various ages, in the middle of a charming natural environment that comes to life thanks to the vibrant landscapes that the garden offers.

Without a doubt, an opportunity to celebrate as a family in a natural sanctuary full of magical corners located throughout 83 acres.

It should be noted that during the day adults can enjoy exclusive cocktails, activities, and explore the “Wings of the Tropics” butterfly exhibit, the Tropical Rainforest, the National Orchid Garden, and more.

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden The Easter of the Rabbit at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. Cortesa/ Fairchild Tropical Botanic

Event details:

Stories with Mrs. Jessica

11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. y 2:00 p.m.

Enchanting story sessions with Ms. Jessica will add a touch of magic to your Bunny Hoppening experience.

Meet Mr. Bunny

11 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m. y 2:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the opportunity to meet and have your photo taken with Mr. Bunny or Mr. Bunny himself.

Bubble Bunny Hop

11:45 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:15 p.m.

Feel the rhythm of Bunny Hop! Immerse yourself in a world of bubbles and rhythms, creating an atmosphere of fun and excitement.

Scheduled play activities

11 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:15 p.m., 2:30 p.m. y 3:30 p.m.

Join in the laughter and friendly competition for an unforgettable experience at Bunny Hoppening.

To purchase tickets click here: