OECD forecasts GDP growth for Mexico

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) raised their forecasts forecast for Mexicoso it estimates a growth of 1.8% for this year 2023.

Likewise, the international organization projected for the year 2024an advance of 2.1%, similar to that made in November of last year, according to the Provisional Economic Outlook called A fragile recovery.

Regarding the issue of inflation, he estimated that it will be at 5.9% in 2023, 0.2 percentage points more than last November’s projection, while for 2024 he forecasts that inflation it will be 3.4 percent, 0.1 percentage points more than previously estimated.

Mexico’s GDP will grow according to the OECD

Mexico could grow in the next two years



The OECD did not rule out in its forecasts for Mexico that the pressures in the world energy markets could reappear, which contributes to reaching new price peaks and higher inflation.

Regarding the world outlook, the OECD calculated world growth at 2.6% for 2023 and it will rise to 2.9% in 2024, four and two tenths more than in its previous estimate in November, respectively.

As we have mentioned in other informative notes of The Truth News, the OECD seeks to achieve the maximum possible expansion of the economy and employment and increase the standard of living in member countries, maintaining financial stability and thus contributing to the development of the world economy; contribute to a healthy economic expansion in member countries and in developing non-member countries.

In addition, to contribute to the expansion of world trade on a multilateral and non-discriminatory basis in accordance with international obligations.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Mexico maintains a labor lag after the pandemic: OECD

Its scope of action includes not only monitoring the economic situation and policies of this nature that are implemented in different countries, but also social, environmental, educational issues, those that have to do with the economy of health. , commerce, industrial activities, services, etc.

In practice, all this enormous work that is carried out in the OECD translates into reports and concrete recommendations for public institutions and the governments of the Member States.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed.