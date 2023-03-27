Of high rental prices and home ownership

Housing expert Wolfgang Amann on rising rents and land use.

Housing is getting more and more expensive. Recently, the federal government could not agree on a so-called rental price brake. “Of course, rent increases of eight to nine percent are an enormous burden for many households. However, it must be realized that the planned rental price brake would only have applied to old buildings that were built before 1945,” explained housing expert Wolfgang Amann from the Institute for Immobilien Bauen und Wohnen on Monday in the Vorarlberg LIVE show.

In April, the benchmark rents will rise significantly. Many landlords would understand that people with an average income would be overwhelmed with such an increase. Amann sees the reasons for the high increase in rents in expiring cheap old leases and new buildings. Basically, in federal states with large non-profit rental housing stocks, the pressure on private landlords is higher and rents are cheaper there. “In my view, for example, a suitable policy would be to switch from a one-year average to a five- or ten-year average.” If there were a system change, there would be an immediate reduction of 2.5 percent in the rent increase.

The dream of your own home

As far as the dream of owning a home is concerned, the ownership rate among young people has fallen sharply, especially in Vorarlberg. “This is a worrying development,” said Amann. Anyone who acquires property early would have completely different financial options in the third phase of life. In addition, economic thinking must be trained early on, which is positive for the economic development of a country. Discussing a reduction or abolition of the real estate transfer tax for the first property is important. “But this has to be put on a larger scale and reforms have to be tackled and an overall package put together, particularly with regard to reducing land use.”

