Off after 167 years?: Credit Suisse’s future still uncertain

The largest Swiss bank could acquire CS in whole or in part, as the Financial Times (“FT”) announced on Friday evening, citing people familiar with the matter. The Swiss regulators have indicated to their colleagues in the US and UK that a UBS investment is “their plan A” for ending the CS crisis.

The declared goal is a decision over the weekend. According to the FT, the Swiss authorities wanted the heads of UBS and CS to come up with a “simple and uncomplicated solution before the markets open on Monday”. UBS is examining what risks a complete or partial purchase of its rival entails – where the journey will lead is still completely open.

Largest and second largest Swiss bank

A complete merger of the largest with the second largest Swiss bank would create one of the largest systemically important financial institutions in Europe. The balance sheet total of UBS amounted to the equivalent of 1,030 billion euros in 2022, that of CS to the equivalent of around 535 billion euros. In 2022, UBS had made a profit of around seven billion euros. CS, on the other hand, reported a loss equivalent to EUR 7.4 billion.

Although long plagued by crises, CS is still one of the 30 banks worldwide that are classified as “too big to fail” because their insolvency would have a devastating effect on the overall economy.

„No comment“

According to “FT”, the boards of directors of the two banks initially want to consult separately with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) over the weekend. There are several options for a merger on the table. According to Swiss television (SRF), part of the talks is also examining any regulatory risks in different countries.

Both UBS (“We do not provide any information on this”), SNB (“No comment”) and FINMA (“We do not comment on this”) did not want to comment on the rumors of a possible CS takeover on Saturday. According to a report, CS had already announced on Friday evening that it did not want to comment.

One is “not involved in plans to take over Credit Suisse in whole or in part, and has no interest in such a takeover,” according to Reuters, however, from the US investment group BlackRock. The “FT” had previously said that he was also interested in a CS takeover.

Even after the promise of help, the price continued to drop

The SNB only intervened on Thursday night to help the major bank CS. It provided up to 50 billion Swiss francs (50.7 billion euros) for the country’s second largest bank.

Despite this comprehensive support, the CS price collapsed again on Friday. The bank’s market value had already suffered a sharp setback this week after the bankruptcy of two banks in the US fueled fears of contagion and as a result many banks in Europe collapsed.

Remembering the Swissair debacle

“The future of Credit Suisse will be decided this weekend,” said the “Neue Zürcher Zeitung” (“NZZ”) on Saturday, among others. According to the newspaper, the fate of more than 10,000 well-paid jobs is linked to the fate of the bank in the Zurich area alone. “CS has existed for 167 years and was the pride of Zurich,” reminds the industry portal Inside Paradeplatz, where at the same time a “Grounding 2.0” is feared for the traditional Swiss company.

Many other Swiss media also recently recalled the Swissair bankruptcy in 2001, which, according to the financial portal Cash, “is still described as a national disgrace”. Cash also sees parallels to CS today in another “debacle in Swiss economic history” – specifically UBS, which got into a tailspin in the wake of the financial crisis in 2008 and was subsequently rescued with a 60 billion aid package.