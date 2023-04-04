Off for cold progression maps to budget

The abolition of cold progression is beginning to be reflected in the budget. So far this year, income tax has grown much more slowly than inflation. In addition, the implementation of the budget until the end of February is characterized by inflation-related additional payments, such as energy aid. The higher interest rate level is also putting pressure on the budget. Overall, the development is negative compared to 2022.

The high level of inflation is reflected in the federal budget, in addition to additional payments for sales tax, in particular by significant additional payments in the area of ​​pensions and personnel and by payments for support measures such as the energy cost subsidy.

The payments for the CoV crisis management continued to decline, the interest burden continued its upward trend and almost doubled compared to the same period of the previous year.

Finance minister warning

Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) said that the expenditure in the crises and the necessary support could be afforded because Austria had pursued a sensible budgetary policy for years. His job as Finance Minister is now to keep an eye on long-term developments and the budget. That’s why he’s calling for a return to sustainable budgetary policy – also for everyone else, especially the highly indebted euro countries.

Criticism from SPÖ and NEOS

SPÖ budget and finance spokesman Jan Krainer fears that “the billions in gifts from the ÖVP to corporations” are now to be financed “with social cuts. “There will be our strongest resistance to this,” he announced in a broadcast.

NEOS economic and social spokesman Gerald Loacker accused the finance minister of a major discrepancy between “talking and doing”. It doesn’t do the budget or the people any good “if the finance minister just warns people to return to austerity,” but he and his friends in government “permanently do the exact opposite of that.”