Offer alert: OPPO A77 for BRL 1,450

Launched in China in early August, the OPPO A77 arrived to integrate the portfolio of mid-range smartphones of the Asian brand, bringing average specifications, including on its front a 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1610 × 720 pixels), 60 Hz refresh rate and a notch in drop format for the 8 MP camera.

At the rear, the phone displays a dual set of sensors, the primary being a 50 MP followed by a 2 megapixel depth lens. Ahead, on the internal hardware we find the MediaTek Helio G35 platform — octa-core up to 2.3 GHz with 12 nm lithography — along with the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4 GB of RAM memory.