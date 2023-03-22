Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy S23 from R$ 3,999

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with Full HD Plus resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The device, like its more advanced brothers, uses the unprecedented “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy” processor. Samsung has introduced a 3.33GHz overclocked variant of Qualcomm’s chip into the devices. This results in 30% more CPU performance, 40% more GPU performance and 40% more NPU performance as well. That’s when we compare it to last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from the S22 line.

In practice, the set can guarantee real-time Ray Tracing during gameplay and performance above its competitors that use the same processor. The Galaxy S23 now has 3,900 mAh, with standard fast charging of 25W, still with NFC for proximity payments, 5G connection, IP68 and Wi-Fi 6.