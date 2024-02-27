offer free mammograms for women without health insurance

MIAMI .- The non-profit organization League Against Cancer will provide free mammograms to uninsured women ages 40 to 60 next March 8 in Miami-Dade . The exams will be carried out between 8 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon in 2100 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140 .

The mammograms will be performed in a bus equipped for these exams, in an event that has the support of Commissioner Alex J. Fernández.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a traditional mammogram creates two-dimensional images of the breast. A new type of mammography, called 3D mammography (breast tomosynthesis), creates three-dimensional images of the breast. Many medical centers offer 3D mammography in addition to traditional 2D mammography for breast cancer screening.

Embed – Liga Contra El Cancer on Instagram: “Mark your calendars for Friday, March 8th! Free mammograms available. Your health matters, don’t miss out! #MammogramEvent #WomensHealth”

As this entity adds, “Mammograms play a key role in breast cancer detection. They can detect breast cancer before it causes signs and symptoms. Mammograms have been shown to reduce the risk of dying from breast cancer”.

The purpose is to detect cancer in its early stage, when treatment is more likely to be successful and less invasive.

For more information about the event and to register call 786-353-1944.

Embed – Liga Contra El Cancer on Instagram: “Don’t miss this opportunity! We invite you to do your free mammogram at the Mobile Mammogram Bus. Taking care of your health is the most important thing, we are waiting for you! #FreeMammography #Taking Care of Your Health”

More about the League Against Cancer

The League Against Cancer was founded in Florida in 1975, using the model of a similar organization that began treating cancer patients in 1925, in Havana, Cuba. That organization grew to include a world-renowned oncology center and operated until the Cuban Revolution in 1959.

In Miami the League Against Cancer Medical Center serves as a treatment center for people who have been diagnosed with cancer. Once the patient is determined to qualify for services, patients receive appropriate treatment and follow-up completely free of charge.

Services are provided at the League Medical Center, in private physicians’ offices and in local hospitals, depending on the patient’s need.