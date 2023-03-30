OFFER | iPhone 11 with good price on Mercado Livre

O iPhone 11 was announced in September 2019 for the starting price of BRL 4,999. Some time after the official launch, this smartphone from Apple can be taken home for less. Even though it’s not all that new, this is an iPhone with great software support, a sleek design, and great cameras. Below, we’ll show you the offer we found on Mercado Livre, in addition to all the device’s specifications.

iPhone 11 with excellent price in Mercado Livre

iPhone 11 (Image: Nicolas Muller/Oficina da Net)

In the Free Market, the iPhone 11 128GB is being sold by R$ 2.920 in sight, representing a reduction of R$ 2,379 compared to the value of the model with this capacity. If you prefer to pay in installments, it is possible to divide it in up to 10 interest-free installments of R$ 292. So, if you are looking for a new smartphone, this is the time!

Where is the offer?

👉 Buy the iPhone 11 for BRL 2,920 on Mercado Livre

Other iPhone 11 deals



Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) White, 6.1 Screen, 4G and 12 MP Camera

iPhone 11 (128GB) – Branco

Iphone 11 Apple 64Gb Preto 6,1 12Mp Ios

Is it worth buying the iPhone 11?

O iPhone 11 it’s a smartphone aimed at consumers looking for great cameras, a sleek design, an operating system with excellent software support, and water resistance.

The Liquid Retina IPS display measures 6.1 inches with a resolution of 1792 x 826 pixels. inside, the Apple inserted an A13 Bionic processor, combined with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB, 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.

There are two cameras on the back, both 12 megapixels, with the main one featuring optical image stabilization and the secondary wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view. The front sensor, positioned in the notch of the screen, also delivers 12 megapixels.

The 3,110mAh battery supports 18W fast charging. The device also hits the market with 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Face ID and stereo speakers.

iPhone 11 data sheet:

Operational system: iOS 14 e iOS 13

iOS 14 e iOS 13 Processor: Apple A13 Bionic

Apple A13 Bionic RAM memory: 4 GB

4 GB Internal Storage: 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB

64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB Fabric – Type: Liquid Retina IPS

Liquid Retina IPS Screen – Size: 6,1

6,1 Screen – Resolution: 1792 x 828

1792 x 828 main camera: 12MP, f/1.8

12MP, f/1.8 Frontal camera: TOF 3D camera e 12 MP

TOF 3D camera e 12 MP Battery: 3110 mAh

Apple iPhone 11 – See the full technical sheet here