OFFER | iPhone 14 with R$ 2400 discount on Amazon

O iPhone 14 was announced in September 2022 for the starting price of BRL 7,599. Some time after the official launch, this smartphone from Apple is available now for a lower price. The device, which is the latest launch of the brand, has one of the best offers at the moment. Below, we’ll show you the offer we found on Amazon, in addition to all the device’s specifications.

iPhone 14 at an unmissable price on Amazon

Na Amazon, o iPhone 14 128 GB is being sold for R$ 5,199 à sight no Pix, representing a reduction of R$ 2,400 compared to the original amount. If you prefer to pay in installments, it is still possible to divide it in up to 10 interest-free installments of R$ 519.90. This could be your time to bring home a new iPhone!

Where is the offer?

👉 Buy the iPhone 14 for R$ 5,199 on Amazon

Is it worth buying the iPhone 14?

O iPhone 14 is aimed at consumers looking for a smartphone with a high-performance chipset, competent cameras, water resistance and excellent software support.

The Super Retina XDR OLED display measures 6.1 inches with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR10 and Dolby Vision. inside, the Apple inserted an A15 Bionic processor, combined with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of storage.



iPhone 14

There are two cameras on the back, both 12 megapixels, with the main one featuring optical image stabilization and the secondary wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view. The front sensor, positioned in the notch of the screen, also delivers 12 megapixels.

The 3,279mAh battery supports 15W fast charging. The device also hits the market with Face ID, 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6 and stereo speakers.

iPhone 14 data sheet:

Operational system: iOS 16

iOS 16 Processor: Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)

Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) RAM memory: 4 GB

4 GB Internal Storage: NVMe, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB

NVMe, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB Fabric – Type: Super Retina XDR OLED

Super Retina XDR OLED Screen – Size: 6,1

6,1 Screen – Resolution: 2532 x 1170

2532 x 1170 main camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm, Dual Pixel PDAF e Sensor-shift OIS

12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm, Dual Pixel PDAF e Sensor-shift OIS Frontal camera: SL 3D (depth) and 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide)

SL 3D (depth) and 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide) Battery: 3279 mAh

3279 mAh Charger: 15W MagSafe

Apple iPhone 14 – See the full technical sheet here